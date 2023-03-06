JUST IN
BJP govt suppressing voice of people in Goa by 'transfers': Congress
Shouldn't we offer tea to people who come to CM residence? asks Shinde
Shiv Sena feud to find echo in Budget session of Maharashtra legislature
Uddhav faction gears up for legal battle as SC refuses to stay EC order
Pawar was ready to form govt with BJP, but did not want Fadnavis as CM
Sanjay Raut sends legal notice to Kirit Somaiya for 'defamatory remarks'
SC refuses to stay EC order recognising Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena
We accept CM Eknath Shinde as new Shiv Sena chief, says Uday Samant
PM Modi, Owaisi will disappear from Rajasthan after election: Sachin Pilot
Uddhav Thackeray to convene key meeting of MLAs in Mumbai amid symbol row
You are here: Home » Politics » News » West
Will ensure MVA contests Maha assembly and LS polls together: Sharad Pawar
icon-arrow-left
Don't betray India, says Anurag Thakur to Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders
Business Standard

Aditya Thackeray slams Maharashtra govt for bad air quality in MMR

In a detailed tweet, he attacked the Shiv Sena Chief Minister Eknath Shinde regime for having no care for the common man owing to low air grade in the MMR

Topics
Aaditya Thackeray | Air quality | Eknath Shinde

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Aaditya Thackeray
Aaditya Thackeray (Photo: ANI)

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray has slammed sufferings of the people due to poor air standards in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) as an indicator of "the quality of the unconstitutional government" in the state, here on Monday.

In a detailed tweet, he attacked the Shiv Sena Chief Minister Eknath Shinde regime for having no care for the common man owing to low air grade in the MMR.

"For over 2 months, citizens are falling sick, asking questions, but the absence of a legitimate, sensitive CM and a full time environment minister has led to this situation," alleged Thackeray.

He accused the government of shelving the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regime's work of Mumbai Climate Action Plan and National Clean Air Program "due to their political and personal agendas".

Justifying his contentions, Thackeray Jr. cited the recent air quality index figures of various prominent cities or towns in the MMR comprising Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar regions.

They include: Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Mhatwali, Dombivali, Mira-Bhayander and Bhiwandi (280), Kalyan, Ulhasnagar, Badlapur (262) and Tarkhad (90), among the worst polluted areas.

Thackeray's scathing comments came days after reports pointing at growing concerns over a huge spike in cases of patients suffering from breathing problems, cold, persistent dry cough, headaches, throat infections, etc.

This has gripped a large section of the population in Mumbai and surroundings in the past three months when the AQI has dipped to alarming levels, affecting children and the senior citizens, many hospitalised or in ICU's owing respiratory ailments coupled with a recent surge in Covid-19 cases in the state, as per official data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Aaditya Thackeray

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 14:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU