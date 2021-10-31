After Rahul, Mamata visit Goa, CM says he welcomes 'political tourism'

-
In view of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attending separate programmes in Goa, where elections are due in February next year, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said such political tourism will help revive the taxi and hotel business, which had taken a hit due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This is political tourism. During the next four months, the taxi and hotel businesses, which had suffered due to the pandemic would get a good business with such kind of tourism, the chief minister told reporters.
Sawant said he wanted leaders of national parties to come to Goa so that business (of the hotel industry and taxi operators) would grow.
Referring to Rahul Gandhi riding pillion a two-wheeler taxi during his visit to Goa on Saturday, Sawant said, I felt good that he rode pillion a two-wheeler taxi. It must be the first time for him. We have been travelling on two-wheeler taxis and in rickshaws.
Downplaying Rahul Gandhi's interaction with fisherfolk, Sawant said he has been meeting fishermen every day whenever he visits the market and listens to their grievances.
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently visited Goa where her party will contest its maiden polls in February.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be visiting Goa on Monday.
