Turncoats won't help any party, Mayawati says after BSP rebels join SP

-
ALSO READ
SAD-BSP alliance a new political & social initiative, says Mayawati
BSP to contest UP and Uttarakhand assembly elections alone: Mayawati
BSP to support bill to enable states to make their own OBC lists: Mayawati
EC should ban pre-poll surveys 6 months before elections: Mayawati
Mayawati confident of forming govt in UP with Brahmin support
-
A day after its six suspended leaders joined the Samajwadi Party, BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday told her party members to keep away from such "opportunistic" people.
"With UP assembly elections approaching, people have begun switching sides. This will, however, not increase the vote base of any political party but will only lead to losses. The BSP should keep such 'rain frogs' away," she tweeted using the proverbial Hindi phrase, "barsaati mendak".
In another tweet, Mayawati said people were smart enough to understand such gimmicks and the turncoats would have no effect on them.
"Change is constant," she wrote.
Seven legislators one from the BJP and six suspended from the BSP joined the SP in the presence of its chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday.
These Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) rebels were suspended by Mayawati after they had opposed the nomination of the party's official candidate Ramji Gautam for Rajya Sabha in October 2020.
They had reportedly met Yadav earlier this year and hinted about switching sides.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU