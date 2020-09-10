Ahead of Parliament's monsoon session, Telangana CM to meet TRS MPs today

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will meet with Rashtra Samiti (TRS) MPs, from both the Houses of the Parliament, today.

The meeting between the TRS chief and Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha members to discuss the strategy for the upcoming will be held at the Pragathi Bhavan.

During the course of the meeting, the Centre's response to the various issues pertaining to Telangana, such as the Goods and Services Tax (GST), power reforms, among others, will also be discussed.

The meeting will also be attended by senior officials from the government.

The is scheduled to begin from September 14 and conclude on October 1, without any day off.

Both the Houses of will sit for four hours daily adhering to coronavirus precautionary measures.

On the first day of the session on September 14, the Lower House will meet from 9 AM to 1 PM and sitting in the Upper House will be held from 3 PM to 7 PM.

On subsequent days, proceedings in Rajya Sabha will be held from 9 AM till 1 PM while the time for Lok Sabha sittings has been fixed from 3 PM to 7 PM.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)