YSR Congress slams Chandrababu Naidu, says TDP hampering development work

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Wednesday slammed for his criticism of the Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, saying that Naidu was criticising the government as "he could not loot the people any longer".

"Chandrababu called our Chief Minister's rule destructive. He has to clearly explain what kind of destruction took place," Reddy said.

He said the Chief Minister has introduced welfare schemes, is delivering corruption-free governance and has faced the COVID-19 pandemic efficiently.

"Where is this destruction? Chandrababu was the one who had caused destruction in the system. He had looted the public exchequer by bringing loans to the tune of more than Rs 3 lakh crores. It seems Chandrababu is worrying that the destruction took place during his regime is over now and there is no scope for it in Jagan's regime," Reddy said.

He asked Naidu where he and his son were when the pandemic was spreading in the state.

"Chandrababu sat in Hyderabad, spending time on Zoom meetings and creating hurdles for the Jagan government. No other state in the country has an opposition like the TDP which hampers the development of the state. Chandrababu Naidu is trying to make the Amravati agitation a state issue, as he lost the opportunity to loot thousands of crores while the Chief Minister does justice to 11,000 farmers in Amravati," Reddy added.

"Why are the Left parties not questioning the TDP which is hampering the allotment process of land pattas to the poor? How can they hold protests along with TDP? The decision of decentralization of administration has been taken after a one-year discussion and has been taken for the benefit of the people. TDP is trying to create hurdles but we believe in the judiciary and that justice will be done," he added.

