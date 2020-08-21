Telangana CM orders CID probe into fire at hydroelectric power station

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Friday ordered a CID inquiry into the fire accident at the Srisailam hydroelectric station.

He directed the officials to probe the cause of the fire and ascertain the facts.

Following the chief minister's direction, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued an order appointing CID Additional Director General of Police Govind Singh as the inquiry officer.

Singh was asked to conduct a comprehensive inquiry and submit the report to the chief minister.

The chief minister expressed his deep shock over the fire incident and termed it as 'very unfortunate'. According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, he expressed his sorrow over the efforts to rescue the trapped people failing to yield results.

KCR, as the chief minister is popularly known, conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. He expressed his best wishes for the early recovery of those injured in the incident.

The chief minister directed officials to ensure the best treatment to the injured and added that the government would bear the entire cost of the treatment.

KCR was in regular touch with state energy minister Jagdish Reddy and Transmission Corporation (Transco) and Generation Corporation (Genco) CMD Prabhakar Rao to monitor the situation.

Nine people were trapped after a fire broke out at Genco's underground hydroelectric power station at the Srisailam left bank canal in Nagakurnool district of last night.

Officials said bodies of six persons were recovered while efforts were on to trace the remaining missing persons.

--IANS

ms/ptr/bg

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)