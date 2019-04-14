AIADMK has to win seats and control dissidents to continue in power

The Election Commission of India’s (ECI’s) announcement that it will conduct by-polls in four more Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu (in addition to the 18 already announced) has shifted the way the by-poll scenario has been perceived so far. On one hand, the ruling AIADMK needs to gather more forces to keep the government intact.

On the other hand, the DMK hopes it will win in at least 21 of the 22 seats going to the polls this time. The ECI on Tuesday announced by-polls will be held in four assembly constituencies — Sulur, Aravakurichi, Thiruparankundram and ...