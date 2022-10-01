Shinde camp appoints Yuva Sena executive panel members; most kin of rebels

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister on Friday called Samajwadi Party chief the "kingpin" of criminals, rioters and mafia.

Speaking to reporters here, Maurya said, "Action has been taken against criminals and the mafia of Uttar Pradesh, and they are not being worshipped. As far as the question of is concerned, he is the kingpin of criminals, rioters and mafia."



"If the Samajwadi (Party) leaves the side of the criminals, they will have no issue to oppose," he added.

To a question on the ban on the PFI, Maurya said action has been taken only after collecting evidence related to violence in the country. "Our government will not tease the poor and spare the mafia," he said.

