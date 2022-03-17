Punjab CM unfurls new anti-mafia era, hope he rises to expectations: Sidhu

Congress leader on Thursday said Chief Minister has unfurled a "new anti-mafia era in Punjab" and hoped he would rise to the expectations of the people.

On March 11, a day after the stormed to power in Punjab, wining 92 of the 117 assembly seats, Sidhu had said the people have taken a "very good decision" and "laid a new foundation".

Mann was sworn in as the Punjab chief minister on Wednesday.

"The happiest man is the one from whom no one expects... unfurls a new anti-mafia era in Punjab with a mountain of expectations...hope he rises to the occasion, brings back Punjab on the revival path with pro-people policies...best always," Sidhu said in a tweet, a day after he resigned as Punjab Congress president.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi had asked its chiefs in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur to resign after the party's drubbing in the just-concluded assembly polls in these five states.

Sidhu, who fought the Punjab assembly polls from the Amritsar East, lost to AAP's Jeevnjyot Kaur by 6,750 votes.

After the assembly poll verdict, Sidhu had welcomed the change ushered by the people of Punjab, while saying people's voice is the voice of God and their verdict should be humbly accepted. PTI CHS VSD



http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpg



We bring the World to you"Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)