All Andhra Pradesh ministers resign ahead of state cabinet recast

All 24 Ministers of the cabinet on Thursday submitted their resignation to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ahead of the proposed reorganisation of the Council of Ministers.

The incumbent Ministers put-in their papers at the meeting of the Cabinet, which was their last, official sources said.

They remained in their posts for exactly 34 months.

The Council of Ministers will be reconstituted here on April 11. The chief minister had a meeting with Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Wednesday night, wherein the cabinet reorganisation was discussed, the sources added. PTI DBV.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)