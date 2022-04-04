Andhra Pradesh gets a new map as CM inaugurates 13 new districts

-
: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday through video conferencing formally launched 13 new districts in the state taking the total number to 26.
Reddy extended his heartiest wishes and congratulations to the people, officials and employees for the formation of the new districts and asked the officials to ensure that people are benefited by the schemes announced by government.
Speaking on the occasion, he said people have accepted and appreciated the decentralised form of government as the schemes are directly delivered to their doorstep, and that the same is being extended to the districts now.
"We have seen the development through decentralised administration in the form of village and ward secretariats. We are now decentralising at the district level as well. From now on, AP is a state with 26 districts. We have at least one parliamentary constituency per district," Reddy said.
Reiterating that new districts are being created for the decentralisation and ease of administration, the Chief Minister said the formation of districts is very much needed for Andhra Pradesh which has a population of about five crore.
Each district will now have six to eight assembly segments except in one tribal district.
Reddy, during the poll campaign for the 2019 Assembly elections, promised that his party, if voted to power, would make every Lok Sabha constituency as a district.
The state has 25 Lok Sabha seats. One district was additionally created carving out the tribal areas in East Godavari and Visakhapatnam.
