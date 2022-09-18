All rail projects proposed by Kerala rejected, says Karnataka CM Bommai

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai likely to meet Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai claims his visit to Delhi successful
Karnataka CM Bommai meets Amit Shah, raises hope of cabinet changes
BJP's 'Janaspandana' rally marking 3 yrs of BJP rule in Karnataka today
Bommai meets Nadda, discusses Karnataka political developments
-
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said all three major rail projects, proposed by Kerala, have been rejected.
Talking to media after meeting with the delegation headed by the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his official residence, Bommai said: "We are sister states and a lot of cultural exchange is also there. But, three railway projects proposed from Kasargod to Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru to Talacherry and Kanhangad - Kaniyur railway lanes come under eco-sensitive zones."
"The railway department had rejected the Kangar - Bantur - Kaniyur railway project. Now, the railways is maintaining that if the two states agree, the project could be pursued. So, they brought this proposal and it was rejected," Bommai said.
"This lane passes through eco-sensitive Sullia, Subramanya stretch. "We can't agree. We will see how much it is beneficial for Karnataka passengers and check environmental challenges. We have clearly told them that until then, it is not possible to give consent," Bommai said.
"The projects will pass through the national parks, tiger sanctuaries and elephant sanctuaries. These are old proposals. Earlier also we have rejected them and now also we have said no to them," Bommai said.
"Talacherry-Mysuru railway lane passes through Bandipur and Nagarahole National Sanctuaries. They proposed to implement the project with new alignment. We have not agreed. We have told them that no compromise will be made with the environment," he said.
"The Kerala delegation also proposed an underground tunnel in the forest stretch, which we have rejected," he said.
Vijayan had asked for a meeting during South Zone Committee convention of South Indian Chief Ministers at Thiruvananthapuram. "Today we met," Bommai said.
On arrival, Vijayan was honoured with the traditional 'Mysuru Peta' headgear and sandalwood garland.
--IANS
mka/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU