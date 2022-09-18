All rail projects proposed by Kerala rejected, says Karnataka CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said all three major rail projects, proposed by Kerala, have been rejected.

Talking to media after meeting with the delegation headed by the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his official residence, Bommai said: "We are sister states and a lot of cultural exchange is also there. But, three railway projects proposed from Kasargod to Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru to Talacherry and Kanhangad - Kaniyur railway lanes come under eco-sensitive zones."

"The railway department had rejected the Kangar - Bantur - Kaniyur railway project. Now, the railways is maintaining that if the two states agree, the project could be pursued. So, they brought this proposal and it was rejected," Bommai said.

"This lane passes through eco-sensitive Sullia, Subramanya stretch. "We can't agree. We will see how much it is beneficial for passengers and check environmental challenges. We have clearly told them that until then, it is not possible to give consent," Bommai said.

"The projects will pass through the national parks, tiger sanctuaries and elephant sanctuaries. These are old proposals. Earlier also we have rejected them and now also we have said no to them," Bommai said.

"Talacherry-Mysuru railway lane passes through Bandipur and Nagarahole National Sanctuaries. They proposed to implement the project with new alignment. We have not agreed. We have told them that no compromise will be made with the environment," he said.

"The delegation also proposed an underground tunnel in the forest stretch, which we have rejected," he said.

Vijayan had asked for a meeting during Zone Committee convention of Indian Chief Ministers at Thiruvananthapuram. "Today we met," Bommai said.

On arrival, Vijayan was honoured with the traditional 'Mysuru Peta' headgear and sandalwood garland.

--IANS

