Bommai meets Nadda, discusses Karnataka political developments

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai likely to meet Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi
Centre contemplating to evacuate students from Kyiv via land routes: Bommai
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai hints at lifting of curbs by Friday
'Grama One' to be launched in 12 districts on Republic Day: Karnataka CM
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to present budget on March 4
-
Amid speculation about a state cabinet expansion or reshuffle, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday met BJP president J P Nadda at his residence here and believed to have discussed about the state's political developments.
It was not immediately known if Bommai discussed in detail the impending rejig in his cabinet as the meeting between him and Nadda was "very brief", sources said.
Earlier during the day, Bommai had a brief one-on-one interaction with Nadda on the sidelines of the BJP's 42nd Foundation Day event here, sources added.
Pressure has been mounting on the chief minister to expand or rejig his cabinet soon, after the recent assembly elections in five states.
Some legislators have even been advocating a Gujarat-like overhaul of the Karnataka cabinet to make way for new faces ahead of the assembly election next year.
There are currently 30 ministers in the State Cabinet, including the chief minister, against the sanctioned strength of 34.
Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who recently visited the state, had given a target to Karnataka BJP leaders to ensure the party's victory in 150 seats out of the total of 224 in the 2023 assembly elections. The BJP is eyeing a second consecutive term in the state.
On the second day of his Delhi visit, Bommai met several Union ministers, including Nirmala Sitharaman and Rajnath Singh, and discussed various issues of his state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU