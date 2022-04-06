Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai likely to meet Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi

-
ALSO READ
Centre contemplating to evacuate students from Kyiv via land routes: Bommai
Karnataka Bitcoin scam blew up as Oppn didn't probe when in power: Bommai
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai hints at lifting of curbs by Friday
Party brass will decide on Sasikala's return, says AIADMK top leader OPS
Universe of choices to help those who can't decide what to gift this Diwali
-
Elevating the probability of discussing cabinet expansion of his eight-month-old government, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that he is likely to meet Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) top brass including JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi during his two-day visit.
"I have come here to discuss various projects and meanwhile I will meet BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Home minister Amit Shah. Issues related to party organisation would be discussed during the meeting with them," Bommai told mediapersons here.
The chief minister said, "However, no appointment has been fixed for the meeting with party top brass yet. Whether we would go for a ministry expansion or reshuffle would be known only after the meeting."
On being asked about Hijab and Halal issues, CM Bommai said that celebrating godly and social events is a "religious issue", however, the law is the same for all.
"The law is the same for all, everyone should obey the rule of law. Maintaining peace, law and order is our priority.
Earlier on Tuesday, Bommai, in a press conference, also said that he will meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss various issues.
"I am scheduled to meet Union Finance minister Nirmala Seetharaman and discuss issues related to GST. Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh has agreed to affiliate Sangolli Rayanna School as Sainik School. I will meet Rajnath Singh too to discuss a few issues," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU