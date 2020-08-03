All West Bengal BJP MPs are with party, says Kailash Vijayvargiya

general secretary Kailash



Vijayvargiya on Monday dismissed speculation that some party MPs from may join the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) before next year's Assembly polls in that state.

All MPs from are with the party, he asserted.

"Some journalists, influenced by the TMC government of West Bengal, are spreading confusion that some MPs are going to join the TMC. The reports about this are misleading and mischievous," Vijayvargiya, who is BJP's general secretary in-charge of West Bengal, told reporters here in Madhya Pradesh.

"All BJP MPs from are with the party and they are engaged in the development of the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

The BJP won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal during the last year's general elections.

The Assembly elections are due in 2021 in the state ruled by Mamata Banerjee-led TMC.

Notably, Biplab Mitra, a prominent leader from north Bengal, returned to the TMC last week after quitting the BJP.

Mitra, a former TMC MLA from Harirampur in South Dinajpur district, had switched over to the BJP in June last year in the presence of Vijayvargiya in New Delhi.

