West Bengal: BJP leader Debendra Nath found hanging in North Dinajpur

-
ALSO READ
Cong trying to turn MP bypolls into battle between Nath and Scindia
MP Congress moves SC, seeks deferment of trust vote till by-polls
UP govt wanted to mob lynch anti-CAA protesters: Former IPS officer
Bengal CM warns pvt hospitals for refusing patients under health scheme
MP CM Kamal Nath writes to guv amid crisis; accuses BJP of horse-trading
-
Senior BJP leader Debendra Nath Ray was found hanging near his home in Hemtabad area of North Dinajpur district on Monday morning, police sources said.
"Ray was found hanging near a shop at Hemtabad area this (Monday) morning. We have started an investigation," a senior district police officer said.
Ray had contested and won the Hemtabad assembly segment -- a reserved seat for Scheduled Castes -- on a CPI(M) ticket but had switched over to the BJP last year after the Lok Sabha polls.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU