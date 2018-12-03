JUST IN
Amarinder Singh a 'fatherly figure' to me, will sort out issues: Sidhu

A controversy erupted when Sidhu in Hyderabad called Congress President Rahul Gandhi his 'captain' and Amarinder an 'army captain'

IANS  |  Jhalawar (Rajasthan) 

navjot singh sidhu, sidhu, kartarpur, kartarpur corridor
Former Indian cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu addresses a crowd during a ceremony in Kartarpur. File photo: PTI

Days after he said that Congress President Rahul Gandhi was his "captain" and not the Punjab Chief Minister, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday described Captain Amarinder Singh a "fatherly figure" and said he will sort out the issue with him.   

"You don't wash dirty linen in public. He (Amarinder Singh) is a fatherly figure. I love him. I respect him. I will sort it out myself," Sidhu told reporters when asked if he will apologise to Amarinder Singh.

The controversy erupted when Sidhu in Hyderabad called Congress President Rahul Gandhi his "captain" and Amarinder an "Army Captain". His remarks came a day after he returned from Pakistan after attending the ground-breaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor.  

After Sidhu's remarks, many Punjab Ministers sought his dismissal from the Punjab government and asked him to apologise to the Chief Minister. 
First Published: Mon, December 03 2018. 14:52 IST

