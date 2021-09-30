Amit Shah's home has become centre of anti-Dalit politics: Congress

-
ALSO READ
7 new faces likely in Punjab cabinet, 5 from Amarinder govt may be skipped
Explained: How politics, Covid-19 pandemic are taking a toll on Nepal
Murmurs of Amarinder Singh jumping ship further rock Congress boat
Sukhjinder Randhawa, Brahm Mohindra to be Dy CMs of Punjab: Pawan Bansal
With India funding, Nepal inaugurates two crucial infrastructure projects
-
Reacting to former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence, the Congress has said that the senior BJP leader's home has become the "centre of anti-Dalit politics".
Congress general secretary and party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted after the meeting of Singh and Shah, saying: "The arrogance of those in power has been hurt... since a Dalit has been made the Chief Minister, they ask who takes the decisions in the Congress? They did not like idea of the top position being given to a Dalit."
Surajewala alleged that "the centre of anti-Dalit politics is nowhere else but Amit Shah's residence".
"He and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are burning in the fire of vengeance... They want to take revenge on Punjab because they have so far failed to serve the interests of their capitalist comrades with the black anti-farmer laws. BJP's anti-farmer conspiracy will not succeed," he added.
At around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh reached Amit Shah's residence on Wednesday and met him for 50 minutes.
During this, Amarinder Singh said that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) should be guaranteed by repealing all the three agricultural laws passed by the Modi government.
Along with this, the issue of farmers' agitation going on for the last 10 months should also be resolved by the Central Government at the earliest.
However, it is also being said that during the meeting, political discussions have also taken place between the two leaders.
It is noteworthy that Singh has been in Delhi for the last two days, as soon as he reached Delhi on Tuesday, there was speculation about his meeting with Amit Shah.
However, a statement later said he has come to Delhi on a personal tour.
On Tuesday, just before he reached Delhi, Punjab Congress state president Navjot Singh Sidhu had also resigned. Therefore, in this situation, this meeting is being described as "very important".
--IANS
ptk/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU