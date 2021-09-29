BJP, RSS view India as a map, Congress sees it as the people here: Rahul

-
ALSO READ
Herald case: HC grants time to Sonia, Rahul Gandhi, others to file replies
Sonia Gandhi got both jabs, govt should stop creating non-issues: Congress
Harish Rawat meets Sonia Gandhi, asked to settle Punjab issue
Rajiv Gandhi 77th birth anniversary: PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi pay tributes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says Pegasus a tool to silence people
-
The BJP and RSS view India as a geographical territory or a map, but Congress' views the country as the people here and the relationships they have with others here and globally, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday.
"Some people view India as a map. They see it as the space bordered by lines. That is the vision of BJP. Our (Congress) vision is different. Our vision of India is the people here and the relationships they have with others," he said.
"For us India is not a map, it is not just a physical boundary of lines, it is carried everywhere by the people living here. We carry India inside us and it evolves every day. That is the difference between how the RSS and BJP view India and how the Congress views India," Rahul Gandhi said.
He was speaking at the inauguration of a Recreation Centre for senior citizens in Kozhikode district of Kerala.
The Congress MP, in Kerala for a day, said that when people from here go abroad, people see the values, culture and traditions of India through them "and that is how we carry our nation everywhere with us."
He further said that "some people confuse the idea of India with hatred, anger, distrust and violence", but "we do not do so".
Earlier in the day, while speaking at the inauguration of a dialysis centre in Malappuram district of Kerala, the Congress leader had expressed a similar view when he said that people like V D Savarkar describe India as a geographic entity.
"They will draw a map and say that what is inside the lines is India and anything outside it is not. For me India is the people here and the relationships they have with others," Rahul Gandhi said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU