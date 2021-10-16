Amit Shah to address public rally in Jammu on October 24

-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a huge public rally on October 24, the first in the winter capital after the abrogation of Article 370, said Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Thursday.
Raina made the announcement while addressing a party meeting at its headquarters here.
"The Union home minister will address a huge public rally in Jammu on October 24
," he said.
He stressed that the minister was going to address the first public rally here after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution and the long-sought integration of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of India.
Raina said that only Prime Minster Narendra Modi, with the charismatic companionship of Shah, could do this and give justice to Jammu and Kashmir and its residents.
"Now this is the time we show Shah ji how we are grateful to him and Modi ji for this wonderful decision," he said.
Raina, on the occasion, also formed teams and allotted different responsibilities to senior party leaders for the successful conduct of the public rally.
He said the rally should be organised in such a professional manner that no inconvenience is caused to the visitors as well as people living nearby and commuters.
