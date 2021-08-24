JD(U) demands restoration of statehood before holding Assembly polls in J&K

-
ALSO READ
Gupkar Alliance holds talks on 2nd anniversary of Article 370 abrogation
Restoring Art 370 next to impossible, leaders must stop dreaming: J&K BJP
Most leaders invited for PM's Thursday meet on JK reach Delhi
Rahul Gandhi says visiting Kashmir Valley feels like coming home
Upon return from Delhi, Farooq Abdullah says 'level of mistrust' in J&K
-
Janata Dal (United) National President Lalan Singh on Tuesday demanded restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir before holding of Assembly elections in the Union Territory.
Singh received a warm welcome from his party cadre led by J&K JD(U) president G M Shaheen at Jammu Airport as he arrived from Srinagar on the second-leg of his four-day tour of Jammu and Kashmir.
The case related to abrogation of Article 370 (in August 2019) is before the Supreme Court and until the matter is resolved by the judiciary, the government should restore statehood to J&K before holding Assembly elections, Singh told a meeting at the party headquarters here.
He said his party had opposed the abrogation of Article 370 in Parliament when the bill was tabled but could not save it because we were short of the majority.
Singh, a Member of Parliament, reached Srinagar on August 21 and held a series of meetings with party workers, a JD(U) release said.
He asked the party workers to make preparations for the Assembly elections and assured full support of the party leadership.
Shaheen said his party is devoted to work for the development and betterment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU