Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan's sister Sharmila floats party in Telangana

Marking her foray into
active politics, YS Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Thursday officially launched her political outfit-YSR Telangana Party- here.
Promising "Rajanna Rajyam", a state envisagedby her father and former Chief Minister of AP late Rajasekhara Reddy, in Telangana, she said the YSR Telangana Partys main agenda would be on three issues-Welfare, self-prosperity and equality.
Unveiling the party's agenda and flag in the midst of her followers at a private hall here, Sharmila said she will start her padayatra (footmarch) in the State on the 100th day from today, to interact and understand people's problems.
Sharmila criticised Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao alleging that he failed in fulfilling the promises he made to people.
On the river water row between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, she said both the CMs shouldsit together and resolvethe Krishna water issue.
Hitting out at the BJP and the ruling TRS in the state, Sharmila alleged that both parties were hand in glove.
Earlier this morning, Sharmila, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of her father YS Rajasekhara Reddy, paid tributes at the samadhi of the leader at Idupulapaya in Kadapa District in AP.
Sharmila had announced her plunge into politics earlier this year and held a meeting at Khammam in April to announce the launch of the party.
Seeking people's blessings for her daughter, Rajasekhara Reddys widow Vijayamma said Sharnmila and Jagan represent different regions and interests.
Reacting to the party launch, BJP Telangana Chief Spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao said the whole programme was like a new movie's audio release event and nothing more.
"Her party has neither relevance on which it is founded, nor on any ideology. The entire event smacks of self-promotion and plays out like a poorly scripted daily TV soap opera," he said.
