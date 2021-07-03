PM Narendra Modi interacts with BJP MLAs from Tamil Nadu

-
ALSO READ
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
BJP 41st foundation day: PM Narendra Modi to address party workers today
BJP's mission is to work for country: PM Modi at party office bearers' meet
Wrong narratives are created to create political instability, says PM Modi
Assembly elections: PM Modi to address rallies in Bengal, Assam
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a meeting with BJP MLAs from Tamil Nadu, which had gone to assembly polls recently.
An ally of the AIADMK, it won four seats in the 234-member assembly.
State BJP president L Murugan was also part of the meeting.
In a tweet, Modi said "Interacted with @BJP4Tamilnadu President @Murugan_TNBJP and the Party MLAs from Tamil Nadu - Nainar Nagenthran, @VanathiBJP, @MRGandhiNGL and @ck_saraswathi. They shared their vision for the development of Tamil Nadu. Best wishes for their future endeavours.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU