TRS' Etela Rajender changes camp, joins Bharatiya Janata Party

Former Telangana Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Eatala Rajender joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy at the party headquarters in Delhi on Monday.
Rajender on Saturday submitted his resignation as MLA to the Speaker of Telangana Assembly Pocharam Srinivas Reddy.
Eatala Rajender had on June 4 resigned from TRS citing differences with the party. He was removed from his post as state Health Minister over the allegations of land grabbing last month.
Tarun Chugh, In-charge of Telangana BJP and BJP National General Secretary on Friday said there is a fight going on in Telangana state against the corrupt, nepotistic politics.
"To join into the fight against the corrupt dictatorial and nepotistic politics of Telangana, the former Finance Minister and Former Health Minister of Telangana state Eatala Rajender has stepped forward to resign from his MLA position."
He welcomed Eatala Rajender for his decision to join BJP and further mentioned that anyone who is against the corrupt dictatorial and nepotistic politics in Telangana are also welcome to join hands with BJP to make Telangana a better state in terms of employment and stand for what Telangana has been formed.
