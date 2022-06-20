'Apologise to PM Modi, country': Thakur slams Congress over Sahay's remark

Information and Broadcasting Minister on Monday demanded that President take strict action against senior party leader Subodh Kant Sahay for his remarks against Prime Minister .

Sahay, a former Union minister, on Monday kicked up a row when he said Modi is behaving like and "will die like Hitler" if he follows the path of the German dictator.

The Congress, however, distanced itself from Sahay's statement made at the party's 'Satyagraha' protest at Jantar Mantar here against the Centre's Agnipath scheme, saying it does not endorse any indecent remarks against the prime minister.

I wish to ask the president (Sonia Gandhi) and senior leaders what action is being taken against this leader. They should apologise to the nation, they should apologise to the prime minister, Thakur told reporters here.

He said the Congress is rattled by the growing popularity of Modi and the work he has done for the welfare of the poor.

With what mentality Congress leaders make such statements. They have made such statements repeatedly, Thakur said.

The Congress leader should apologise to the nation for the choice of words used while referring to the popular leader of the country, he said.

Thakur said voters will punish the Congress as they did in Gujarat and elsewhere in the country if the opposition leaders continued to make such remarks against the prime minister.

The Union minister also tweeted, "The remarks made by the Congress leader on respected Prime Minister Modi ji shows his petty thinking, the fury and irritability arising out of the state-to-state slipping base (of the party).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)