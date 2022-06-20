'Apologise to PM Modi, country': Thakur slams Congress over Sahay's remark

-
ALSO READ
Israel wants apology from Russia over Lavrov's Hitler remark
Broadcast Seva Portal's launch will help in doing business- Anurag Thakur
Our aim is to make India the content subcontinent of world: Anurag Thakur
Cannes: Anurag Thakur offers big boost to foreign film shoots in India
Winston Churchill as villain
-
Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday demanded that Congress President Sonia Gandhi take strict action against senior party leader Subodh Kant Sahay for his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Sahay, a former Union minister, on Monday kicked up a row when he said Modi is behaving like Adolf Hitler and "will die like Hitler" if he follows the path of the German dictator.
The Congress, however, distanced itself from Sahay's statement made at the party's 'Satyagraha' protest at Jantar Mantar here against the Centre's Agnipath scheme, saying it does not endorse any indecent remarks against the prime minister.
I wish to ask the Congress president (Sonia Gandhi) and senior Congress leaders what action is being taken against this leader. They should apologise to the nation, they should apologise to the prime minister, Thakur told reporters here.
He said the Congress is rattled by the growing popularity of Modi and the work he has done for the welfare of the poor.
With what mentality Congress leaders make such statements. They have made such statements repeatedly, Thakur said.
The Congress leader should apologise to the nation for the choice of words used while referring to the popular leader of the country, he said.
Thakur said voters will punish the Congress as they did in Gujarat and elsewhere in the country if the opposition leaders continued to make such remarks against the prime minister.
The Union minister also tweeted, "The remarks made by the Congress leader on respected Prime Minister Modi ji shows his petty thinking, the fury and irritability arising out of the state-to-state slipping base (of the party).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU