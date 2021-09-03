Asaduddin Owaisi to launch Uttar Pradesh poll campaign from Ayodhya

-
The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has decided to launch the 2022 Assembly election campaign from Ayodhya district from September 7.
Owaisi will address a conference in Rudauli in Ayodhya on this day to which Muslims, Dalits, backwards and upper caste Hindus have also been invited.
AIMIM state president Shaukat Ali, said, "Not only Muslims but other communities too have been harassed and exploited by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh. The AIMIM has decided to fight for the rights of the people suppressed by the BJP government by organising a series of 'vanchit-shoshit samaj' conferences across Uttar Pradesh."
On September 8, Owaisi will address a similar conference in Sultanpur and in Barabanki.
Shaukat Ali said, "These communities are looking for an alternative and the AIMIM emerged as a hope and voice of the deprived communities. The AIMIM will call upon the people to support it in the 2022 Assembly elections to form a government that works for the welfare and development of all the communities."
The AIMIM has announced to field candidates on 100 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.
It has also joined an alliance of smaller political parties to form the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, which includes Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) led by Om Prakash Rajbhar, Jan Adhikar Party led by Babu Singh Kushwaha, Rashtriya Uday Party led by Babu Rampal, Rashtriya Upekshit Samaj Party led by Premchanda Prajapati and Janata Kranti Party led by Anil Singh Chauhan.
The Morcha has invited the Bhim Army to join the pre-poll alliance.--IANS
