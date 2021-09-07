Afghanistan's takeover by Taliban will benefit Pakistan, harm India: Owaisi

-
ALSO READ
Asaduddin Owaisi firm on contesting 100 seats in Uttar Pradesh polls
AIMIM ties up with T T V Dhinakaran's AMMK for TN Assembly polls
Adityanath's fight in Assembly polls is with widows, orphans: Owaisi
Asaduddin Owaisi to launch Uttar Pradesh poll campaign from Ayodhya
Over 300 booked for violating Covid protocol in Owaisi's rally in Karnataka
-
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban is not good for India and it will benefit Pakistan.
"Over Rs 35,000 crore of our taxpayers' money has been invested in developmental works of Afghanistan. Now the Taliban has come there. The changes in Afghanistan are not good for India, Owaisi said in reply to a question on the effect of the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan on UP politics.
Whatever is happening (in Afghanistan) will benefit Pakistan more. This should be understood," he said.
Owaisi was talking to reporters on the occasion of former MP Atiq Ahmad and his wife joining AIMIM.
Presently lodged in a Gujarat jail in one of the several criminal cases pending against him, Ahmad joined the Owaisi's party months ahead of the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.
Owaisi has been making efforts to expand the party across the country and he has had reasonable success in Maharashtra and Bihar. The party, however, could not make gains in West Bengal.
Talking about the Afghan issue earlier on September 2 in Hyderabad, Owaisi had asked the NDA government to say whether it considered the Taliban as a terrorist organisation or not.
"We are asking the Modi government. Say this clearly. Do you consider the Taliban as a terrorist organisation or not? If you don't, India is chairman of the UN Sanction Committee. Will you delist the top 100 leaders of Taliban, Haqqani leaders? If you don't, will you include them in the UAPA terror list?" he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU