Ashok Gehlot targets govt, links fuel price stability to Assembly polls

Ahead of the in four states and one Union Territory, Rajasthan Chief Minister on Sunday accused the Central government of keeping the stable for political gain.

He mentioned that there was a continuous spike in prices of petrol and diesel on a daily basis before the announcement of the

In a tweet in Hindi, Gehlot said, "Before elections were announced in five states on February 26, prices of diesel and petrol were increasing daily. In 15 days, petrol and diesel became expensive by about Rs 5. Then the Modi government had said about crude oil being expensive and the government's control being not there. But the situation changed after the election was announced."

He said despite an increase in the crude oil prices by around USD 8 per barrel, prices of diesel and petrol had not increased a penny from February 28 till March 21.

"After the announcement of elections from February 28 till March 21 the prices of diesel and petrol have not increased by a penny, while the prices of crude oil have increased by about USD 8 per barrel in the international market. The country has now understood these tricks of the central government very well," Gehlot said in another tweet.

Earlier, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said the increase in international crude prices had led to the rise of in the country and noted that "temporary" rise will come down gradually.

Speaking to ANI, Pradhan had said the government is in talks with oil-producing countries so that there is a reduction in the prices of petroleum products.

