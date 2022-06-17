Assembly elections in J-K possibly by year-end: Minister Rajnath Singh

-
ALSO READ
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit US from April 11 to 14
Rajnath Singh visits US Indo-Pacific Command headquarters in Hawaii
Rajnath Singh lays a wreath at National Memorial Cemetery in Hawaii
Rajnath Singh invites US defence firms to help India meet export target
2+2 dialogue: Rajnath Singh to meet US counterpart at Pentagon today
-
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday hinted at holding assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir "by this year-end".
Addressing a function here, Singh, who is on a two-day visit to the Union Territory, said the delimitation exercise was completed recently following which the number of seats has increased to 90 with Kashmir having 47 seats and Jammu 43.
"By this year-end, there is a possibility that assembly elections can be held in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU