Assembly elections in J-K possibly by year-end: Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister on Friday hinted at holding assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir "by this year-end".

Addressing a function here, Singh, who is on a two-day visit to the Union Territory, said the delimitation exercise was completed recently following which the number of seats has increased to 90 with Kashmir having 47 seats and Jammu 43.

"By this year-end, there is a possibility that assembly elections can be held in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

