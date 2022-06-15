Punjab govt 'fiercely honest', steps taken to rein-in corruption: Kejriwal

-
ALSO READ
Kejriwal praises Punjab CM for sacking his minister over corruption
Bhagwant Mann is AAP's chief minister candidate for Punjab assembly polls
Bhagwant Mann has surrendered his powers to Delhi CM: Sukhbir Badal
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches drive to fill over 26,000 vacancies
Punjab government to present paperless budget, says CM Bhagwant Mann
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday described the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab as "fiercely honest" which has not hesitated to take "hard decisions", including steps to rein-in corruption, during its three month tenure so far.
The Aam Aadmi Party national convener launched a scathing attack on previous regimes, saying various kinds of mafia, including the transport mafia, flourished under them.
The Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government is a fiercely honest government which does not hesitate in taking hard decisions, he said.
Several steps have been taken to rein in graft, including starting an anti-corruption helpline, said Kejriwal in his address after launching the luxury bus service from Jalandhar to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi.
Both Kejriwal and Mann flagged off the direct bus to IGI airport.
All promises made to the people will be fulfilled and we will once again make Punjab 'rangla' (vibrant), said the Delhi CM.
He also attacked the previous governments, saying they were questioning the Mann government on law and order issue, but the truth is that gangsters used to get political patronage when previous regimes ruled the state.
He said during just three months, 130 gangsters have been caught in the state.
"Under previous governments, they (gangsters) used to get political patronage," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU