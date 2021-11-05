Assembly polls next year top agenda of BJP national executive meet on Nov 7

-
ALSO READ
BJP govt worked more in 4 years in UP than SP and BSP in 15 years: Maurya
UP govt's Covid management unparalleled: BJP vice prez Radha Mohan Singh
Yogi government focusing on 5 major projects ahead of assembly polls
BJP's Baby Rani Maurya to take on Mayawati in Uttar Pradesh polls
Mohan Bhagwat to meet top RSS functionaries in Delhi; UP likely on agenda
-
Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and six other states next year and current issues top the agenda of the BJP's national executive meeting scheduled to be held on Sunday in a hybrid mode, party leaders said on Friday.
This will be the BJP's first national executive meeting after J P Nadda took charge as the party president.
"In view of the ongoing COVID-19 protocols, all state presidents, state general secretaries (organisation) and national executive members of that respective state will attend the meeting virtually from their respective state party offices...," the BJP said in a communication to all its state units.
National office-bearers, Union ministers and Delhi leaders who are members of the national executive will attend the meeting physically at the NDMC Convention Centre here on November 7.
According to the party communication to its state units, the agenda features "discussion on the forthcoming assembly elections and other current issues."
Assembly elections in seven states are due in 2022.
Five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur -- will go to polls early next year, while elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat will be held in the later part of the year.
Barring Punjab, the BJP is in power in all these states.
Political observers view 2022 as a very crucial year for the BJP as the party has the uphill task of retaining power in six states, including politically crucial Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.
The one-day national executive meeting will begin with the presidential address by Nadda and conclude with the valedictory address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU