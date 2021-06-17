BJP govt worked more in 4 years in UP than SP and BSP in 15 years: Maurya

Claiming that will win the upcoming Assembly elections in with over 300 seats, Deputy Chief Minister on Wednesday said his party has done more development work in the state in the last four years as compared to what the previous (SP) and (BSP) government did in 15 years.

Speaking to the media here, Maurya said will again come into power in UP in 2022 after winning more than 300 seats.

"We have done more development work in four years than SP and BSP governments in 15 years. We will again win in 2022 (Assembly election). We will win more than 300 seats. Those who are dreaming "Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne", their dreams will be smashed to smithereens," the leader said.

When asked about the incident in Loni where an elderly man was thrashed, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "Fake video has been put on a digital platform to specially defame the BJP government. The clash broke out between two groups of Muslim communities. A case has been filed in connection with the matter."

Meanwhile, UP Police also confirmed that there was "no communal angle" found in the incident in Loni where a man was thrashed and his beard was chopped off.

According to Ghaziabad (Rural) Superintendent of Police (SP) Iraj Raja, a total of five accused have been arrested in the case.

"A total of five accused have been arrested in the case. We will take strong action against them. We will also take action (against the complainant) for providing some wrong facts," he said.

Earlier, Ghaziabad Police on Tuesday filed FIR against nine entities, including Twitter India in connection with the Loni incident, in which a man was thrashed and his beard was chopped off.

Recently, a video went viral on social media where six people could be seen trashing an elderly man. The assailants also chopped off the victims' beard and it was reported that the victim was made to chant slogans like "Jai Shree Ram" and "Vande Mataram".

