Goa polls: Kejriwal promises free pilgrimage to Ayodhya, Ajmer Sharif

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday unveiled a fresh pre-poll promise in Goa, assuring free state-sponsored pilgrimages to Ram temple in Ayodhya, Ajmer Sharif and Velankanni for Hindus, Muslims and Christians in the state respectively.
Kejriwal said that people return with "good vibrations" from a pilgrimage and added that the scheme, which was originally implemented by the AAP government in Delhi, would be replicated in Goa if the party comes to power after the 2022 state assembly polls.
"When our government is formed, we will facilitate free pilgrimage to Ayodhya and help them get a darshan of Shri Ram. Christians will get free pilgrimages to Velankanni. Muslims will get to go on pilgrimage to Ajmer Sharif. I was told that many people in Goa believe in Shirdi, we will offer them pilgrimage to Shirdi too," Kejriwal said, adding that 35,000 people had benefited from the scheme since it was introduced by the Delhi government some years back.
"I went to Ayodhya (recently). I went to the Ram mandir, took darshan of Ram Lalla, I felt very nice. I stepped out and a thought struck me that the satisfaction which befell me by getting a glimpse of Lord Ram, is something everyone should experience," Kejriwal said.
"Today, I have announced the scheme. After the scheme is implemented when we come to power, we will add more destinations. Everyone wants to go on a pilgrimage. They come back with good vibrations. It will be good for Goa. There will be peace," Kejriwal said.
