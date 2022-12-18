Before 2017, 'vasooli' was rampant in recruitment, says Adityanath

-
ALSO READ
Agnipath scheme: Recruitment for Agniveers in Indian Navy starts July 1
Agnipath scheme: IAF starts registration process for Agniveers from today
DRDO Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for various apprenticeships
BJP, Shivpal Yadav eye Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri seat in 2024 elections
Uttar Pradesh Dy CM Maurya accuses SP of delaying municipal polls
-
In a veiled attack on Samajwadi Party, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said before 2017, the moment any recruitment used to be announced, all the relations mentioned in the "Mahabharata" used to appear for "vasooli".
Addressing a programme held here to distribute appointment letters to 1,395 lecturers and assistant teachers, Adityanath said the kind of discrimination and corruption that was prevalent in the state before 2017 is known to all.
The moment any recruitment used to be announced, all the relations in the "Mahabharata" used to come out for "vasooli" (recovery), he said.
But, in the past five and a half years, we have adopted zero tolerance policy against crime and criminals and the corruption and the corrupt, Adityanath added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, December 18 2022. 17:12 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU