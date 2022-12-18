JUST IN
Business Standard

Before 2017, 'vasooli' was rampant in recruitment, says Adityanath

In a veiled attack on Samajwadi Party, UP CM Adityanath said before 2017, the moment any recruitment used to be announced, all the relations mentioned in the 'Mahabharata' used to appear for 'vasooli'

Topics
Yogi Adityanath | Samajwadi Party | Uttar Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during a press conference organised to commemorate the completion of 8 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led government at the centre, in Lucknow, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (PTI Ph

In a veiled attack on Samajwadi Party, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said before 2017, the moment any recruitment used to be announced, all the relations mentioned in the "Mahabharata" used to appear for "vasooli".

Addressing a programme held here to distribute appointment letters to 1,395 lecturers and assistant teachers, Adityanath said the kind of discrimination and corruption that was prevalent in the state before 2017 is known to all.

The moment any recruitment used to be announced, all the relations in the "Mahabharata" used to come out for "vasooli" (recovery), he said.

But, in the past five and a half years, we have adopted zero tolerance policy against crime and criminals and the corruption and the corrupt, Adityanath added.

First Published: Sun, December 18 2022. 17:12 IST

