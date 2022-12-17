JUST IN
J&K BJP holds protests against Bilawal Bhutto's remarks on PM Modi
Rajasthan govt doing work of renaming Centre's schemes: BJP leader
Himachal CM orders review of BJP govt decisions, BJP calls it 'vendetta'
UP Congress president launches regional Bharat Jodo Yatra from Lucknow
Rest houses, special facilities withdrawn from all MLAs: HP CM Sukhu
Whoever exposes BJP's failures gets attacked, says BRS leader K Kavitha
Meet Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, a watchman once and now at the gates of glory
UP Congress to launch state-level 'Bharat Jodo Yatras' from today
Congress Himachal MLAs to meet in Shimla today to decide chief minister
Need to protect Himachal Pradesh Congress MLAs from 'poaching' bid: Baghel
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North
Centre never questioned intention of opposition leaders: Rajnath Singh
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

J&K BJP holds protests against Bilawal Bhutto's remarks on PM Modi

The party said the protests will continue till Bhutto tenders an apology

Topics
Bilawal Bhutto | Narendra Modi | BJP

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

BJP
Representative Image

BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit staged a protest here on Saturday against Pakistan Foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto over his personal remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP workers raised slogans against Bhutto and demanded an apology from him.

The protest was taken out from the party's office in Jawahar Nagar area here.

"This march is part of the country-wide protests by BJP against Bhutto's shameless comments against our beloved prime minister. This protest is against Pakistan which is a terror state," party's Kashmir media incharge, Manzoor Ahmad, told reporters.

The party said the protests will continue till Bhutto tenders an apology.

"This is a protest against the Pakistan government. We appeal it to hang Bhutto and until he apologies to the people of India, protests will continue," party activist Mohammad Yusuf Dar said.

Bhutto made the comments following India's External Affairs minister S Jaishankar's sharp attack on Pakistan over its support to terrorism at the United Nations Security Council meeting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bilawal Bhutto

First Published: Sat, December 17 2022. 17:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU