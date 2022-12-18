With MCD polls behind it, Delhi BJP now headed for a major shakeup

After facing defeat in the MCD polls, is now gearing up for a major shakeup in view of the Assembly elections to be held in 2025.

State President Adesh Gupta resigned from his post taking responsibility for the party's defeat after falling behind the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Accepting his resignation, National President J.P. Nadda appointed Vice President Virendra Sachdeva as the acting President on December 11.

As per sources, the party high command has initiated preparations for major changes in its state unit.

Speaking to IANS, a senior leader said that the party had been preparing for major changes in the state unit in view of the upcoming Assembly elections to be held in 2025.

The political situation in the state is believed to have been a major dilemma for the BJP since 1998. Depite winning in the and its leaders being elected in the Lok Sabha polls, the party has not won in the Assembly elections in .

The BJP tried to overcome the problem in the last two decades, but its efforts did not yield any positive result.

According to sources, the BJP is preparing to appoint a young leader as their state President who has been far off from the party's factionalism.

Sources said that discussions regarding a new team of youth leaders to support the youth President have also begun.

The process may take longer since it is a big change for the party, said a senior leader.

It is being speculated that the change in the party will have its impact on the Lok Sabha elections to be held in 2024, as well as on the Assembly polls to be held in 2025.

At present, all of Delhi's seven Lok Sabha seats are held by the BJP, though the MCD results alarmed many MPs.

--IANS

stp/fs/uk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)