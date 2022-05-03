Bengal's culture of religious unity a matter of envy for many: Mamata

-
ALSO READ
Quad is very much for real, moved very effectively and well: EAM Jaishankar
Primary, upper primary schools to reopen in West Bengal from tomorrow
India's current account deficit widens to 2.7% of GDP in Q3
Tata Steel's TV Narendran on why current crisis won't derail growth
High-level IOC team in Bengal's Haldia to probe refinery fire
-
On the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called for unity between the Hindus and Muslims, and said "isolation policy" was not good.
While attending the special Namaz prayer at Kolkata's Red Road, the chief minister did not miss the opportunity to take jibes at the BJP. She said that West Bengal's culture of unity among different religions was a matter of envy for many and, especially, for those who are trying to divide the country on communal grounds.
"Many are jealous of the culture of unity in West Bengal. The spirit of unity that exists in West Bengal is rare. Politics to create division in the country is going on. This is not good for the country. But we will have to remain united and work together. Some people are spreading falsehood to create tension among Hindus and Muslims. We will have to resist them together," the chief minister said at the gathering.
She also said that she would not bow down to the attempts of creating rift among the different religions. "We have to remain united at this crucial juncture. I appeal to all of you not to become victims of communal instigation," the chief minister said.
Several times in the recent past, Mamata Banerjee, without naming the BJP, has alleged that a section of the people "are trying to disturb the culture of peace and harmony in the state by circulating fake videos".
"I request you to have faith in me. I am determined to remove those who are trying to destroy the culture of peace and harmony in the country," the chief minister said.
Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister attacked the Centre directly for "interfering in the internal affairs of the state".
"An attempt is being made to destroy the federal and democratic structure of the country," she said.
--IANS
src/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU