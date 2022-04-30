Tejashwi Yadav meets Nitish Kumar for third time in a week at Iftar parties

Bihar Chief Minister again met leader at an party on Friday evening - their third encounter at such an event in a week.

Friday's meet was at the at the residence of former Chief Minister .

"We have respected every leader of different political parties. Hence, I am also receiving respect from others. This is politeness for senior leaders," said while reacting to Thursday's incident when saw him off first till his car before boarding his own vehicle after an organised by the JD-U's minority wing. Last Friday, had attended the Iftar organised by the at former Chief Minister Rabri Devi's residence.

Besides these three top leaders, Chirag Paswan, Mukesh Sahani, Tej Pratap Yadav, Sushil Kumar Modi, Ashok Chaudhary, Shahnawz Hussain, Tar Kishore Prasad, Sumit Kumar and other leaders were also present in the Iftar party at Manjhi's residence.

Manjhi had especially invited Chirag Paswan and Sahani for the event without concern about the BJP. During the JD-U Iftar on Thursday, Paswan and Sahani were not invited.

Manjhi said: "We have invited leaders of all sections without caring about party . It is a religious event where leaders of all sections are welcome."

After the event, Tej Pratap Yadav, who had just two days back accused Manjhi of conspiring against him to malign his image, said: "The Iftar party ended in good spirit. I have taken the blessings of CM Nitish Kumar."

Earlier, and Tej Pratap Yadav went for the Iftar party of Congress at the party headquarters Sadakat Ashram. Both Yadav brothers were warmly welcomed by Congress state President Madan Mohan Jha, CLP leader Ajit Sharma and Shakeel Ahmed.

Chirag Paswan and Sahani also reached Sadakat Ashram for the Iftar party.

