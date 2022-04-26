Raghubar Das accuses Jharkhand CM of irregular industrial land allotment

-
ALSO READ
Mob lynching bill prevention introduced to maintain peace in Jharkhand: CM
Female infanticide, child marriages to rise if inflation unchecked: Soren
Caste certificates to be issued to students within 6 months: Jharkhand CM
Jharkhand: No harm in KCR-Soren meet, but Congress cautious
Caretaker UP CM Adityanath discusses govt formation with BJP leadership
-
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former chief minister Raghubar Das accused Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his aides of irregularities in land allotment saying, "his wife has been given 11 acres of land in an industrial area."
"Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife has been given 11 acres of land in an industrial area. The Chief Minister heads the industry department, so he should explain if this allotment was done in his knowledge and influence," said Das on Monday at a press conference.
"Besides, Chief Minister's media advisor Abhishek Prasad got the lease in the name of one Shiv Shakti enterprise in Sahebganj district of 11.70-acre land on April 8, 2021. As per government records, Rs 90 lakh investment has also been made in this area," Das added.
The BJP leader further said Soren's political representative Pankaj Mishra had been given a lease in the name of Mahakal stone in Sahebhanj.
Das demanded a thorough probe by an independent agency.
Recently, political discourse has heated in the state after the Election Commission of India (ECI) wrote to the chief secretary of the Jharkhand and sought the authentication of documents on the allegation of BJP leaders that the chief minister Soren has allotted a mining lease to himself while being the department minister and CM.
Following this, the state BJP president Deepak Prakash had taken a jibe at this and said, "The chief minister got allotted the mining lease on his name, completely misusing the constitutional position he holds. This amount the matter under the office of profit provisions. There has been no Chief Minister in the history of the country who has taken lease in his name. If any moral values are left with him, he should immediately resign or will have to face the legal consequences.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU