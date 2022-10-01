'Bharat Jodo Yatra' enters day 2 in Karnataka after delayed by rains

The 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' led by leader resumed along with a large number of people on Saturday after it was delayed by rains in the morning here.

According to the sources, Gandhi was supposed to start his march at 6.30 am. However, it was delayed by almost 45 minutes. After the rain stopped, Gandhi commenced his foot march from Tondavadi gate and reached Kalale gate in Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district. He will rest till 4.30 pm and resume his march. will have a night halt at Tandavapura in Mysuru, they said adding the senior leader will walk 23 kms today. Gandhi was accompanied by former chief minister Siddaramaiah, his son and MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah, state president D K Shivakumar, H C Mahadevappa, M B Patil, K J George and Priyank Kharge.

The former Congress president arrived at Gundlupet in on Friday morning from Gudalur in neighbouring Tamil Nadu. The leader will spend 21 days covering 511 km in the state during his march, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7 to Jammu on January 30, 2023.

