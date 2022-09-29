BJP announces mega campaign to eradicate untouchability in Karnataka

JUST IN
IANS  |  Bengaluru 

The ruling BJP in Karnataka on Wednesday announced a campaign to eradicate untouchability in the state.

Minister for Social Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojari made the announcement in Kolar district of the state, referring to an incident in which a Dalit family was boycotted, and made to pay Rs 60,000 as fine for touching a Hindu deity.

"The government is all set to take up a mega campaign to eradicate untouchability in the state. It is unfortunate that the situation exists where one human being can't touch another.

"Our party is committed to ensure equality in leading lives in the society," Poojari said.

"It will also be ensured the Dalit family which has gone under trauma gets all the facilities that are due from the government," he said.

He further said stated that the district administration has already sanctioned land for the Dalit family, and Rs 1.5 lakh special grant will be increased to Rs 5 lakh towards construction of house.

"I have spoken to the district in-charge minister and he has committed to take care of the higher education of the Dalit boy," he said.

Six persons have been arrested in connection with the case of imposing fine of Rs 60,000 on Dalit boy's family for touching a Hindu god idol.

The accused had beaten up Dalit boy Chetan for touching the idol that was being readied for procession.

The incident had taken place on September 8 in Ullerahalli village.

The authorities initially turned a blind eye to the incident but later swung into action.

They broke open the lock of the temple and allowed Dalit families to take darshan of the deity.

The Dalit organisations have hoisted a blue flag on the temple, stirring a controversy.

--IANS

mka/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 06:57 IST

