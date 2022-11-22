JUST IN
Bharat Jodo Yatra is being held to save Congress, says Union minister Tomar
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
Priyanka Gandhi to join 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' as it enters MP on Wednesday
Tribals want traditional lifestyle: Himanta on Rahul's adivasi comment
NIA arrests Khalistani terrorist carrying reward of Rs 5 lakh from Delhi
Shinde govt withdraws SC plea challenging HC order on Arnab Goswami's FIRs
Gandhi family gave nothing except 'deceit' to Amethi: Smriti Irani
Congress oblivious to existence of tribals in India, says PM Modi
PM takes dig at Rahul, says those dethroned taking out yatra to come back
After Rahul's phone call, Sanjay Raut says such gestures becoming rare
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Yogi, Akhilesh pay tributes to Mulayam Singh Yadav on birth anniversary
Business Standard

Bharat Jodo Yatra is being held to save Congress, says Union minister Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has claimed that the real purpose of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra was to save the Congress from becoming extinct

Topics
Narendra Singh Tomar | Congress | indian politics

Press Trust of India  |  Gwalior (MP) 

Photo: Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar
Photo: Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has claimed that the real purpose of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra was to save the Congress from becoming extinct.

Gandhi's cross-country foot-march will enter Madhya Pradesh through Burhanpur on Wednesday.

"The yatra is being carried out to save the very existence of the Congress which has become irrelevant in the entire country and will become more so in the days to come. The Yatra is not getting any response from the public," Tomar told reporters here on Monday.

There was no need for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to get worried due to the Yatra as the people love its policies and the country is soaring to new heights under the party's nationalist leadership, he added.

On the Gujarat Assembly elections, Tomar said the BJP will form a government in the state by winning more seats than the last time.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Singh Tomar

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 14:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU