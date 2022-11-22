Bharat Jodo Yatra is being held to save Congress, says Union minister Tomar

-
ALSO READ
Congress leaders to meet on Thursday to deliberate on Bharat Jodo Yatra
Drenched in rain, Rahul Gandhi says nothing can stop Bharat Jodo Yatra
Sonia Gandhi arrives in Karnataka to take part in Bharat Jodo Yatra
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Third day of Kerala leg begins amid encouraging turnout
Congress' Rahul Gandhi talks of nextgen MGNREGA during Bharat Jodo Yatra
-
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has claimed that the real purpose of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra was to save the Congress from becoming extinct.
Gandhi's cross-country foot-march will enter Madhya Pradesh through Burhanpur on Wednesday.
"The yatra is being carried out to save the very existence of the Congress which has become irrelevant in the entire country and will become more so in the days to come. The Yatra is not getting any response from the public," Tomar told reporters here on Monday.
There was no need for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to get worried due to the Yatra as the people love its policies and the country is soaring to new heights under the party's nationalist leadership, he added.
On the Gujarat Assembly elections, Tomar said the BJP will form a government in the state by winning more seats than the last time.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 14:51 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU