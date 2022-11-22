Priyanka Gandhi to join 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' as it enters MP on Wednesday

JUST IN
MK Stalin defamation case: Kishore K Swamy sent to custody till Dec 5
In a tweet, Ramesh said Tuesday was a rest day for the Yatra which will resume on Wednesday when it will enter Madhya Pradesh near Burhanpur

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Priyanka Gandhi
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. (PTI Photo)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will join the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Wednesday when it enters Madhya Pradesh, senior party leader Jairam Ramesh said.

This is the first time that Priyanka Gandhi, general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, will be joining the yatra.

In a tweet, Ramesh said Tuesday was a rest day for the Yatra which will resume on Wednesday when it will enter Madhya Pradesh near Burhanpur.

"Priyanka Gandhi will join the Yatra there and participate for four days," the Congress general secretary in-charge communications said in his tweet in Hindi.

Former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with other party leaders and workers, began the cross-country Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7.

It has traversed through the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra so far.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 11:48 IST

