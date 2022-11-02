Bharat Jodo Yatra is bringing about silent revolution: Mallikarjun Kharge

The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra is bringing about a silent revolution that will change the political landscape, party chief said on Wednesday.

Ahead of the start of Wednesday's Yatra, Kharge interacted with the Bharat Yatris, who are walking the entire distance from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, at Bowenpally, in Hyderabad.

"Interacted with the Bharat Yatris at Bowenpally, in Hyderabad. They too are walking 3500 kms with ?Rahul Gandhi? ji and are a source of great inspiration to our party cadres," he tweeted.

"Bharat Jodo Yatra is bringing about a silent revolution that will change the political landscape," he said.

Later, the Yatra resumed from MGB Bajaj showroom, Balanagar Main Road, Hyderabad City, with Rahul Gandhi along with other Bharat Yatris continuing their walk on the 56th day of the Yatra.

The morning break of the Yatra would be at Hotel Kinara Grand, Hafeezpet, while the padayatra will resume from BHEL bus stand.

The evening break would be near Hari Dosha, Muthangi and the night halt near Koulampet, opposite Ganesh Mandir Rudraram.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

Gandhi has completed the marathon walk in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, before beginning the Telangana leg of the yatra last week.

The Telangana state Congress has formed 10 special committees to coordinate the yatra.

