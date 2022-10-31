JUST IN
PM Narendra Modi slams Congress for 'insulting' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Will win Gujarat polls, AAP only in air, nothing on ground: Rahul Gandhi
Morbi bridge collapse: Act of God or act of fraud, Digvijaya asks PM Modi
Funnel of funding transparency: Here're donations made by corporate houses
Party president should be allowed to take decisions: Prithviraj Chavan
Cong to launch 'Parivartan Sankalp Yatra' in poll-bound Gujarat from Oct 31
Robert Vadra hails 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', likens Rahul to Shirdi's Saibaba
Rahul Gandhi proved leadership abilities through padyatra: Shatrughan Sinha
Jairam Ramesh calls Kiren Rijiju 'distorian' over the Nehru J-K debate
Congress will bring back old pension scheme in Gujarat, says Rahul Gandhi
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
PM Narendra Modi slams Congress for 'insulting' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Business Standard

Mallikarjun Kharge to join Rahul in Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad tomorrow

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will walk with Rahul Gandhi in the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Hyderabad on Tuesday, the first time he will do so after taking on the party mantle.

Topics
mallikarjun kharge | Rahul Gandhi

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will walk with Rahul Gandhi in the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Hyderabad on Tuesday, the first time he will do so after taking on the party mantle.

Kharge will reach Hyderabad in the afternoon and join Gandhi in the evening leg of the Yatra, senior party leader Jairam Ramesh told reporters.

Kharge and Gandhi will hoist the tricolour near the Charminar at the same spot where former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi had hoisted the flag while starting the 'Sadbhavna Yatra' in the 1980s.

The last time Kharge participated in the Yatra was on October 16 in Karnataka's Bellary. He had joined Gandhi in Bellary for the Yatra and later addressed a public meeting there.

On October 17, polling was held for the post of Congress president between Kharge and Shashi Tharoor in which the former came out victorious.

Both Kharge and Gandhi are likely to address the gathering at the end point of the Yatra on Tuesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on mallikarjun kharge

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 22:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU