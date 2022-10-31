Mallikarjun Kharge to join Rahul in Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad tomorrow

Congress president will walk with in the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Hyderabad on Tuesday, the first time he will do so after taking on the party mantle.

Kharge will reach Hyderabad in the afternoon and join Gandhi in the evening leg of the Yatra, senior party leader Jairam Ramesh told reporters.

Kharge and Gandhi will hoist the tricolour near the Charminar at the same spot where former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi had hoisted the flag while starting the 'Sadbhavna Yatra' in the 1980s.

The last time Kharge participated in the Yatra was on October 16 in Karnataka's Bellary. He had joined Gandhi in Bellary for the Yatra and later addressed a public meeting there.

On October 17, polling was held for the post of Congress president between Kharge and Shashi Tharoor in which the former came out victorious.

Both Kharge and Gandhi are likely to address the gathering at the end point of the Yatra on Tuesday.

