Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to wind up Karnataka leg, enter Telangana

leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' resumed from Yermarus here to make a final exit from and enter via that state's Gudeballur in Mahabubnagar on Sunday morning.

According to office-bearers, the yatra will halt at Gudebellur where Gandhi will stay for the day.

During his journey in Telangana, the former president will walk through Makthal, Narayanpet, Kodangal, Pargi, Vikarabad, Sadashivapet, Shankarampet and Madur for 16 days covering 376 km, before entering Maharashtra via Nanded district.

Gandhi had started his padayatra on September 7 from Kanyakumari and entered on September 30 via Gundlupet.

According to the Wayanad MP, the objective of his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is to unite the country against "divisive forces" that are "spreading hatred" in the country.

