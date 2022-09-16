Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Kollam district in Kerala after a day's halt

-
ALSO READ
11 Sri Lankan nationals planning to sail abroad held in Kerala's Kollam
Jairam Ramesh seeks Nehru-Gandhi family's prominence in Congress Prez poll
Principles, people and parliament decide destiny of nation: CEC Chandra
CWC to meet today to approve schedule for election of Congress president
Ex-PM Rajiv Gandhi's policies helped shape modern India: Rahul Gandhi
-
Accompanied by hundreds of party workers and senior party leaders, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday resumed his party's Bharat Jodo yatra, a 150-day-long foot march, after a day's rest from Polayathodu in Kollam district of Kerala.
Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, V D Satheesan, AICC general secretary in charge of Organisation, K C Venugopal, senior Congress leaders, Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan, RSP leader N K Premachandran among others were seen walking besides Gandhi.
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said Gandhi will interact with the chase workers, entrepreneurs, and the party allies during the halt of the yatra at Neendakara in the district.
"After a day of well-earned rest, #BharatJodoYatra resumed from Kollam today at 6:45 am. Itll cover 13 km this morning and halt at Neendakara on the seashore. Interactions with cashew workers, cashew entrepreneurs, trade union and leaders of RSP & Forward Block in the afternoon," Ramesh tweeted.
The foot march was launched from Kanyakumari in neighbouring Tamil Nadu on September 7 and will cover 12 states and two Union territories.
The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which entered Kerala on September 10 evening, would traverse through the state covering 450 km, touching seven districts over a period of 19 days before entering Karnataka on October 1.
The yatra will enter Alappuzha on September 17 and pass through Ernakulam district on September 21 and 22 and reach Thrissur on September 23.
The foot march will traverse through Palakkad on September 26 and 27 and enter Malappuram on September 28.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU