CWC to meet today to approve schedule for election of Congress president

-
ALSO READ
Congress Working Committee meets to discuss poll debacle
Congress not 'Big Daddy', respects regional parties: Rahul Gandhi
Summon to Sonia Gandhi: Maharashtra Cong accuses ED of political vendetta
ED accepts Sonia Gandhi's request, defers summons in National Herald Case
Sonia Gandhi being treated for respiratory infection, post-Covid symptoms
-
Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting will be held on Sunday afternoon to discuss and approve the final schedule for the election of Congress president.
It is expected that the CWC will hold a virtual meeting at 3:30 pm on Sunday. Further, the meeting will approve the final date schedule for the upcoming election for the post of Congress party president.
This comes in the backdrop of the party's senior leader Gulam Nabi Azad's resignation on Friday.
The sources had said that the election for the post of president has now become a challenge for Congress with the reluctance of Rahul Gandhi to contest the polls.
Meanwhile, the Congress party completed the internal election process. The party had announced that the election for the post of president would be held between August 21 and September 20 but despite several attempts, Rahul Gandhi has not cleared his stance till now.
According to sources, the Central Election Authority has made preparations to complete the election process on time. The chairman of the authority is waiting for a meeting of the Congress Working Committee which will announce the election dates for the post of chairman and then the authority will notify the same.
Sources said the process seems to remain stuck since Rahul Gandhi is not willing to contest the election for the post of Congress president, although all the efforts to convince him are still going on.
Meanwhile, Congress plans to embark on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari on September 7 under the leadership of party leader Rahul Gandhi and the 148-day march will culminate in Kashmir.
The five-month yatra is scheduled to cover a distance of 3,500 kilometres and more than 12 states. The padayatra (march) will cover a distance of 25 km every day.
The Yatra will include padayatras, rallies, and public meetings which will be attended by the senior Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU