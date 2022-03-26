Principles, people and parliament decide destiny of nation: CEC Chandra

The history and destiny of a nation is determined by 3 Ps -- principles, people and parliament, of India, Sushil Chandra said on Saturday.

"The principles and core values were set out very clearly in the Constitution of . Being a representative democracy, it is the will of her people, which is sovereign and most powerful. The Parliament is the repository of the Trust of people and an expression of this sovereign will," Chandra said at an event where 'Sansad Ratna Awards 2022' were presented to Parliamentarians.

"This casts a heavy responsibility on the Members of Parliament. It is a sacred trust, which, in the words of India's first President Dr Rajendra Prasad ji, has to be approached with humility and prayer," he said at the event organised by Prime Point Foundation, Chennai, here.

Chandra also elaborated on the Parliament and the welfare of people and the importance of good legislature. The classical functions of a good legislature, the CEC said, are being inclusive; to engage and be responsive and raise matters of public importance in Parliament.

He also went on to describe roles of Standing Committees in the Parliamentary democracy and then, narrated the efforts made by the election Commission for improving voter participation and how "despite the pandemic, when other countries cancelled elections, the conducted state assembly polls with all due procedures and protocols followed."

The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Award for Lifetime Achievement was presented to Dr M. Veerappa Moily (Congress) and Dr H.V. Hande (BJP).

The Lok Sabha - Excellence Award General - Overall tally was presented to Bidyut Baran Mahato (BJP, Jharkhand); the Lok Sabha - Excellence Award - First time MP - was presented to Kuldeep Rai Sharma (INC, Andaman Nicobar Islands); Lok Sabha - Excellence Award - Women MP - overall tally was presented to Heena Vijayakumar Gavit (BJP, Maharashtra); the Lok Sabha - Topper in Initiated Debates was presented to Saugata Roy (AITMC, West Bengal); the award for Lok Sabha - Topper in Questions was Sudhir Gupta (BJP, Madhya Pradesh), Rajya Sabha - Excellence Award -Sitting MPs - General - was presented to Amar Patnaik (BJD, Odisha), the Rajya Sabha - Excellence Award - Sitting MPs - Women MP - Total tally was presented to Fauzia Tahseen Ahmed Khan (NCP, Maharashtra) and the Rajya Sabha - Excellence Award -Retired MPs was presented to K.K. Ragesh (CPI-M, Kerala).

The Excellence Awards - Lok Sabha Committee were given for Agriculture (Chairman: P.C. Gaddi Goudar, BJP, Karnataka); for Finance (Chairman: Dr Jayant Sinha, BJP, Jharkhand); for Labour (Chairman: Shri Bhartruhari Mahtab, BJD, Odisha) while the same for Excellence Award - Rajya Sabha Committee were given for Education (Chairman: Dr Vinay P. Sahasrabuddhe, BJP, Maharashtra).

The awards for Super performers - sustained performance (Sansad Vishisht Ratna) N.K. Premachandran (RSP, Kerala) and Shrirang Appa Barne (Shiv Sena, Maharashtra).

A committee headed by Arjun Ram Meghwal, MoS, parliamentary Affairs, and co-chaired by T.S. Krishnamurthy, former of had nominated the MPs for Sansad Ratna Awards 2022 for their performance in the current Parliament till the end of the winter session in 2021.

--IANS

niv/skp/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)