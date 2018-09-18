Bihar CM Nitish Kumar admitted to AIIMS for a 'health checkup'

-
ALSO READ
If minister found involved in sex scandal, she may be asked to go: Nitish
Nitish Kumar has second thoughts on demonetisation; BJP rephrases his words
Bihar bus accident: How the official death toll came down from 27 to zero
Nitish Kumar approves amendments to prohibition law to curb its misuse
No discontent in NDA, seat-sharing to be decided in 2019, says Nitish
-
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was admitted to the AIIMS here for a health checkup on Tuesday, a source at the hospital said.
Kumar was admitted to the private ward of the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) around 8.30 am, the source said.
The chief minister was admitted to the hospital with complaints of fever and problems in his eyes and knees. The exact diagnosis is yet to be known, the source said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU